When Peter Bellerby couldn’t find the perfect handmade globe for his father’s 80th birthday, he took matters into his own hands. He spent the next few years learning and perfecting the lost art of globemaking, which turned out to be a difficult, detailed process. Today, he runs Bellerby & Co Globemakers out of a small London studio with a team of 15 skilled craftsmen who create every masterpiece by hand.
Around The Web
The art of handmade globes
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy0%
Informed0%
Intrigued0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Amazing packaging Oct 21
- This week in science Oct 20
- Science: What is gluten? Oct 19
- The Great Wall of India Oct 18
- At-home ice skating Oct 17
- Sign language guide Oct 16
- Winning the claw machine Oct 15
- Juggling parasols Oct 14
- This week in science Oct 13
- One line portrait Oct 12
- Olive oil soaps Oct 11
- Typwriter drawings Oct 10
© 2020 Castanet.net