The Great Wall of India

Hidden between mountains and snaking through remote valleys, the Kumbhalgarh Wall in Rajasthan, India is relatively unknown, even to locals. Still, its grand build and scale make it one of India’s most majestic landmarks. At 36 kilometers in length, it is the second longest continuous wall on the planet. The wall was built to stand guard around a fort, and the surrounding grounds are home to over 300 temples. While the wall has many similarities to its counterpart in China, the stunning location and remoteness of Kumbhalgarh make it a must-see destination.