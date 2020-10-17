Professional figure skater and former US National Alternate Michelle Hong teaches her craft on TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@coachmichelle. Through the screen, she hopes to share a different kind of rink access with those who cannot afford or attend in-person ice skating classes.
At-home ice skating
