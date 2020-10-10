163146
Typwriter drawings

James Cook, artist and architecture student from the UK, uses an obsolete yet iconic piece of vintage technology as his medium -- the typewriter. With 100,000 characters and 9-30 hours invested in each piece, he types his imagination into art, creating incredibly detailed typewriter drawings of famous people, iconic buildings, and pets.

