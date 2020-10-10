James Cook, artist and architecture student from the UK, uses an obsolete yet iconic piece of vintage technology as his medium -- the typewriter. With 100,000 characters and 9-30 hours invested in each piece, he types his imagination into art, creating incredibly detailed typewriter drawings of famous people, iconic buildings, and pets.
Around The Web
Typwriter drawings
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked0%
Happy0%
Inspired0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Flying taxis? Oct 9
- Parkour Prodigy Oct 8
- Mendenhall Glacier Oct 7
- This week in science Oct 6
- Fattiest pastry in Europe Oct 5
- Epic Transformer costume Oct 4
- 3D hair artist Oct 3
- Ice cream spaghetti Oct 2
- Grandma gamer Oct 1
- White House photographer Sep 30
- This week in science Sep 29
- 850 year old German castle Sep 28
© 2020 Castanet.net