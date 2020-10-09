160621
162231
Around The Web  

Flying taxis?

- | Story: 312837

German air taxi startup Volocopter has just unveiled its latest, electric model.

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked
0.0%
Informed
0.0%
Convinced
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Awesome
100.0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Around The Web articles

163836