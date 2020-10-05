163477
Fattiest pastry in Europe

Made of 30% butter and 30% sugar, the Kouign-amann is pure pleasure. This divinely rich pastry comes from the coastal town of Douarnenez, France, where it was accidentally created in 1860 by a busy baker who had run out of pastries to sell. Quickly, he combined bread dough, butter and sugar, yielding what is now a quintessentially Breton treat. So go ahead. Treat yourself.

