163477
162388
Around The Web  

Epic Transformer costume

- | Story: 312415

This is the costume these parents made for their boy for Halloween 2020! Inspired by Tesla and Elon Musk himself, they really wanted to bring the Cybertruck to life!

How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
100.0%
Informed
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Jealous
0.0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Around The Web articles

162890