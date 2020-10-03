Tyler Clark is a 3D hair artist from Chicago who uses synthetic hair extensions in paintings. With hair discrimination an ongoing struggle for the Black community, Clark hopes to capture the essence and beauty of Black women in her artwork.
3D hair artist
Tyler Clark is a 3D hair artist from Chicago who uses synthetic hair extensions in paintings. With hair discrimination an ongoing struggle for the Black community, Clark hopes to capture the essence and beauty of Black women in her artwork.
