80-year-old Shirley Curry defies grandma stereotypes by becoming one of the oldest avid Skyrim players in the world. She believes video games keep her mind active and says other people her age could benefit greatly from slaying virtual dragons.
Around The Web
Grandma gamer
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Entertained0.0%
Informed0.0%
Intrigued0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome100.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- White House photographer Sep 30
- This week in science Sep 29
- 850 year old German castle Sep 28
- Origin of Dippin' Dots Sep 27
- Food in a tube Sep 26
- Jump rope tricks Sep 25
- China's ancient tea leaves Sep 24
- 5 year old math whiz Sep 23
- This week in science Sep 22
- Know your penguins Sep 21
- Beautiful whale shark Sep 20
- The best stargazing Sep 19
© 2020 Castanet.net