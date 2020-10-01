163477
160859
Around The Web  

Grandma gamer

- | Story: 312131

80-year-old Shirley Curry defies grandma stereotypes by becoming one of the oldest avid Skyrim players in the world. She believes video games keep her mind active and says other people her age could benefit greatly from slaying virtual dragons.

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Entertained
0.0%
Informed
0.0%
Intrigued
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
100.0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Around The Web articles

163259