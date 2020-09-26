Food in a tube is popular in Sweden. You can get caviar in a tube, spreadable bacon-flavored cheese in a tube, tomato puree in a tube and so much more. But why? Why are there so many food tubes in Sweden? We went to Karla Marie Paredes for the answer. This food tube expert wrote her master’s thesis on the Swedish obsession with this unique means of food delivery.
