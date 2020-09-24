China's ancient tea leaves

Tea is the most popular beverage in the world, first cultivated over 6,000 years ago in ancient China. Shunan Teng is on a mission to experience it in its most authentic, historic form. Her love for tea knows no bounds, as she travels halfway around the world, up steep mountains and through remote jungles in search of the world’s oldest tea trees. Now, through Tea Drunk, a teahouse in New York City, she’s giving others the opportunity to be steeped in history.