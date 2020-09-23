162114
162613
Around The Web  

5 year old math whiz

- | Story: 311357

5-year-old Aiden is a math whiz kid. From reciting 30 digits of pi to demonstrating an impressive aptitude for algebra, his passion for math might be unparalleled. He has now been practicing mathematics for three years.

How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
100.0%
Convinced
0.0%
Curious
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Typos News Tips Forums


More Around The Web articles

161944