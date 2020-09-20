Whale sharks are magnificent creatures that take our breath away. To see one up close is a life changing experience. At almost 17m (55 feet) in length, they are enormous and intimidating animals, yet they are incredibly gentle. They are completely harmless to humans and cannot bite. They glide through the water, filtering it for fish eggs, plankton, krill and small fish. Surprisingly little is known about these mysterious giants. They inhabit almost all tropical waters around the globe and they migrate great distances, yet biologists still don't understand where they have their young. They swim seemingly effortlessly with their mouths open, capturing food in the combs in their gills. They allow water to flow out of their massive gill sots as they feed.
Around The Web
Beautiful whale shark
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked0%
Informed0%
Curious0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- The best stargazing Sep 19
- Biggest hedges in the UK Sep 18
- Wild friendly stingray Sep 17
- Learning to code at 81 Sep 16
- This week in science Sep 15
- Bugs, weeds, snails Sep 14
- Amazing acrobatics Sep 13
- Behind the word "Pokemon" Sep 12
- Kalimba Sep 11
- Teaching seniors karate Sep 10
- This week in science Sep 9
- Snoring hummingbird Sep 8
© 2020 Castanet.net