For some of the best stargazing in the world, many make the trek to Ladakh at the northern tip of India. The region is home to the Indian Astronomical Observatory, specifically situated for its unique geology. Located on cold, remote desert land, the area experiences very little rainfall and hardly any snow. The high altitude—2.5 miles above sea level—also allows scientists to collect more data than would be possible at a lower altitude. For visitors of the observatory, the summer months give way to a perfectly clear sky. As soon as the sun sets, visitors are treated to a blanket of extraordinary stars and light.
Around The Web
The best stargazing
How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm0.0%
Informed50.0%
Convinced0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome50.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Biggest hedges in the UK Sep 18
- Wild friendly stingray Sep 17
- Learning to code at 81 Sep 16
- This week in science Sep 15
- Bugs, weeds, snails Sep 14
- Amazing acrobatics Sep 13
- Behind the word "Pokemon" Sep 12
- Kalimba Sep 11
- Teaching seniors karate Sep 10
- This week in science Sep 9
- Snoring hummingbird Sep 8
- How rare is your blood type Sep 6
© 2020 Castanet.net