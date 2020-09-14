160553
Bugs, weeds, snails

Weeds, European Snails, Asian Shore Crabs. Chef Bun Lai forages for invasive species to create some of the most delicious—and sustainable—sushi around. You've never had a grasshopper roll like this.

