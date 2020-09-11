162114
Around The Web  

Kalimba

- | Story: 310190

The African thumb piano, or kalimba (also called by other names) is an unusual percussion instrument consisting of a number of thin metal blades (keys) mounted on a soundbox or soundboard.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm
0%
Informed
0%
Curious
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Around The Web articles

161910