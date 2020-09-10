162114
Teaching seniors karate

effrey Wall, 15, is a young martial artist giving back to the senior citizens in his community through karate. He started Golden Age Karate to provide nursing home residents with an innovative way to socialize -- through a karate program for the elderly. Their practice builds self-esteem, promotes empowerment and allows Wall to hone his own skills as a teen martial arts instructor.

