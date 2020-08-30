Meet the voice of Batman

For nearly three decades, voiceover actor Kevin Conroy has been the voice of (animated) Batman. He has voiced almost every iteration of Batman in cartoons, animated movies or video games. Conroy began his career as a theater actor, attending Julliard, a prestigious acting school in New York City. He studied alongside heavyweights Robin Williams, Kelsey Grammer and more. Conroy would go on to perform on Broadway and off-Broadway when his agent called him about auditioning for the role of Batman in a new animated show. During the audition Kevin was able to use his theater background to manifest one of the most memorable voices in cartoon history.