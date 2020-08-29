In this video, you can see a compilation of different freestyle skipping tricks. It consists of multiples when the rope revolves more than once, and these 'multiples' go under the leg, behind the back and the knees. The routine also uses a combination of manipulation tricks, releases (when you let go of one or BOTH handles), and incorporates handstands and pushups. Impressive!
Freestyle jump rope
