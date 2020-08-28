Recycled homes

159194
New Mexico architect Michael (Mike) Reynolds evolves sustainable housing across the planet -- through his project Earthships, which uses garbage like recycled tires and bottles to build fully functional, off-the-grid homes from 50%+ recycled materials. The houses use passive solar energy to support those living off the grid and encourage people to get involved in creating more sustainable housing, and are crafted from both natural resources and upcycled material.

