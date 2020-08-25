Noah Deledda makes a living with just two thumbs. Captivated by transformation, the Florida artist subverts expectations by creasing and denting ordinary cans, turning them into sought-after art. His sculptures encourages others to not overlook underlying beauty.
Two thumbs to make art
