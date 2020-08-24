The sound of water

Parrots can imitate sounds that not many if any humans can. Listen to Einstein as he makes the sound of liquid being poured into a container, then he makes a dripping sound. He knows he is making the water sound as he says, "water" and that it will make you "all wet!". Parrots are able to make these sounds because they have an organ in their throats called a syrinx. It gives them much more control over their vocal tract and the ability to produce two sounds at once.