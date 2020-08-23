Rainbow cake sprinkles have been around since the late 18th century, when French candy chefs used them as decorations. Today, liquid food coloring, shortening, and sugar are mixed in hot water to form the sprinkle's colorful dough. Long strands of the dough are broken into the tiny shapes we see on cakes, doughnuts, cookies, and ice cream.
Around The Web
Rainbow cake sprinkles
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed100.0%
Surprised0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Hungry0.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- "Backwords dude" Aug 22
- Phonetically consistent Aug 21
- Tokyo's huge lost and found Aug 20
- This week in science Aug 19
- Cassette tape artist Aug 18
- Canada's tallest rollercoaster Aug 17
- Inside the Smithsonian Aug 16
- Hip- hop potter Aug 15
- 100 years of baby fashion Aug 14
- Vivid coloured Oriole Aug 13
- Cake spin Aug 12
- Refrigerator storage times Aug 11
© 2020 Castanet.net