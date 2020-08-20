The bad news—you lost your wallet in Tokyo. The good news—chances are good you will get it back, along with all the cash tucked inside. In Japan, residents are diligent about making sure what’s lost is found and returned to its rightful owner. This is how the city’s stunningly efficient Lost & Found system works.
Tokyo's huge lost and found
