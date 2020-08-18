Erika Iris Simmons of St. Louis creates simple yet elegant portraits using old recycled cassette tapes. She does this by pulling out the magnetic tape from inside its casing, using the unusual medium to craft her vision and portray iconic figures.
Around The Web
Cassette tape artist
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked0%
Happy0%
Inspired0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Canada's tallest rollercoaster Aug 17
- Inside the Smithsonian Aug 16
- Hip- hop potter Aug 15
- 100 years of baby fashion Aug 14
- Vivid coloured Oriole Aug 13
- Cake spin Aug 12
- Refrigerator storage times Aug 11
- Rarest pasta in the world Aug 10
- Skateboard moves Aug 9
- Lisa Frank Aug 8
- Dirty car artist Aug 7
- Transforming trash Aug 6
© 2020 Castanet.net