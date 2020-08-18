159194
Cassette tape artist

Erika Iris Simmons of St. Louis creates simple yet elegant portraits using old recycled cassette tapes. She does this by pulling out the magnetic tape from inside its casing, using the unusual medium to craft her vision and portray iconic figures.

