The Leviathan is the pride of Canada's Wonderland, the biggest theme park in the country. It is the tallest and fastest roller coaster in Canada and it is ranked number eight in the world. It peaks at 93.3m high (306 feet) and rockets thrill seekers around a track that measures 1.67km (1 mile) in length. The top speed is 148 km/h (92mph) and guests are treated to twists and turns as well as a section that is a banked to a near inversion.
Around The Web
Canada's tallest rollercoaster
How does this story make you feel? (3 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Entertained66.7%
Convinced0.0%
Scared33.3%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed0.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Inside the Smithsonian Aug 16
- Hip- hop potter Aug 15
- 100 years of baby fashion Aug 14
- Vivid coloured Oriole Aug 13
- Cake spin Aug 12
- Refrigerator storage times Aug 11
- Rarest pasta in the world Aug 10
- Skateboard moves Aug 9
- Lisa Frank Aug 8
- Dirty car artist Aug 7
- Transforming trash Aug 6
- Old Disney sound effects Aug 5
© 2020 Castanet.net