Canada's tallest rollercoaster

The Leviathan is the pride of Canada's Wonderland, the biggest theme park in the country. It is the tallest and fastest roller coaster in Canada and it is ranked number eight in the world. It peaks at 93.3m high (306 feet) and rockets thrill seekers around a track that measures 1.67km (1 mile) in length. The top speed is 148 km/h (92mph) and guests are treated to twists and turns as well as a section that is a banked to a near inversion.