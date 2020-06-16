Hats made from trash

Debra Rapoport makes hats out of “found materials”, such as egg cartons, twigs and coated telephone wire -- also known as garbage. Although most people throw out their trash without thinking about it, Debra (also known as “Debra Debris” and “Residue Rapoport”) finds value in the discarded and makes art from waste. The NYC style icon is recycling, freecyling and relieving the overcrowded landfills -- one high fashion trash hat at a time.
