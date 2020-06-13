159297
Around The Web  

Narrating audiobooks

- | Story: 302548

An audiobook narrator explains her process.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm
0%
Informed
0%
Convinced
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Around The Web articles