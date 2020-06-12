Great Big Story first met the members of the Boston Typewriter Orchestra in 2017. Formed in 2004, the ensemble is famous for making music with old-school mechanical typewriters. Unfortunately, the Boston Typewriter Orchestra can’t perform together in person right now because of the pandemic. But these creative musicians did the next best thing. They performed an original composition just for Great Big Story, all from their own homes. This concert has it all—percussive power, rhythmic clicks and clacks and well-timed carriage returns. You will never look at a typewriter the same way again.
The typewriter orchestra
