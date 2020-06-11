159297
Puffer fish loves the camera

Puffer fish loves camera

Puffer fish are the adorable little fish with the cherub faces that swim awkwardly around the reefs in most oceans of the world. This cute little fellow lives on the reef in San Pedro, Belize. He is completely wild but he has become very accustomed to the swimmers that frequent the protected marine area off the coast.

