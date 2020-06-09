159139
Sparking joy with candles

Living with Down syndrome, candlemaker Emma Sykes of New Zealand has made great strides in her own independence since she began her own company with her dad -- Downlights NZ. While finding a job is difficult as it is, and can be even tougher for the differently abled, the fragranced soy candle company in “The Land Down Under” focuses on hiring young people with intellectual and learning disabilities.

