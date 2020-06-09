Living with Down syndrome, candlemaker Emma Sykes of New Zealand has made great strides in her own independence since she began her own company with her dad -- Downlights NZ. While finding a job is difficult as it is, and can be even tougher for the differently abled, the fragranced soy candle company in “The Land Down Under” focuses on hiring young people with intellectual and learning disabilities.
Around The Web
Sparking joy with candles
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy0.0%
Inspired0.0%
Informed0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome100.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Kitesurfer walks on water Jun 8
- Clams erupting from sand Jun 7
- Living in a town of two Jun 6
- How doughnuts are made Jun 5
- Kit Kat jingle history Jun 4
- Turkey's underground city Jun 3
- Impressive underwater rings Jun 2
- Turning plastic into robes Jun 1
- Fluffliest therapy dog May 31
- Sea turtle cams May 30
- Walking leaves May 29
- 15 foot tall piano May 28
© 2020 Castanet.net