Gross, Nebraska is a small town. That's actually over-selling it. In fact, only two people live there. Mike and Mary Finnegan are the sole residents, and run a bar in the incorporated town. But Gross is a metropolis compared to nearby Monowi, where Elsie Eiler is the only resident. Eiler, the town’s mayor, also runs a tavern. Small towns, big stories.
Living in a town of two
