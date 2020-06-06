158636
Around The Web  

Living in a town of two

- | Story: 302031

Gross, Nebraska is a small town. That's actually over-selling it. In fact, only two people live there. Mike and Mary Finnegan are the sole residents, and run a bar in the incorporated town. But Gross is a metropolis compared to nearby Monowi, where Elsie Eiler is the only resident. Eiler, the town’s mayor, also runs a tavern. Small towns, big stories.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Informed
0%
Convinced
0%
Curious
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Around The Web articles