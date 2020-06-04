Michael Levine has composed music for TV shows and movies. But he will forever be known for one song, and that’s Kit Kat’s “Gimme a Break.” Levine composed the tune in an elevator and didn’t have enough of a budget to hire professional singers for the recording session. But he ultimately made one of the catchiest jingles of all time. Levine tells us the whole story behind his big break.
Kit Kat jingle history
