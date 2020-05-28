15 foot tall piano

Famous for daring to reimagine the piano, master piano maker David Klavins invites us to his workshop in Vác, Hungary, for a calming concert. He treats us to performances on three of his creations, including a tiny una corda piano and a massive vertical concert grand that he climbs a ladder to play because it’s 15-feet tall. While the una corda delights the ears with delicate notes, the vertical concert grand strikes a chord with deep, rich tones. And, now, for your listening pleasure, David Klavins.