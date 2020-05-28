Famous for daring to reimagine the piano, master piano maker David Klavins invites us to his workshop in Vác, Hungary, for a calming concert. He treats us to performances on three of his creations, including a tiny una corda piano and a massive vertical concert grand that he climbs a ladder to play because it’s 15-feet tall. While the una corda delights the ears with delicate notes, the vertical concert grand strikes a chord with deep, rich tones. And, now, for your listening pleasure, David Klavins.
Around The Web
15 foot tall piano
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Entertained0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- 15 foot tall piano May 28
- Bearded dragon loves fruit May 27
- Dads who race soap boxes May 26
- Alpaca therapy May 25
© 2020 Castanet.net