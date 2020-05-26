158442
Dads who race soap boxes

Taylor Calmus and DJ Cosgrove were both adrenaline-loving soap box racers. The day of the Red Bull Soap Box Derby also made them both dads. It wasn’t until the day of the race, when Calmus’s wife unexpectedly went into labor, that their friendship was not tested -- but strengthened.

