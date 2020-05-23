156606
For Dano Brown, toymaker of cult classic characters and proprietor of Dano Banano Toys, the process of making his custom action figures is far from conventional. Using body parts from other action figures and toys from his collection, he crafts and sculpts unique pop culture figures such as Bob Ross, Joe Exotic, Jim Henson, and Lieutenant Dan.

