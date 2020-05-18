What were once abandoned silos are now covered in colorful murals. The towering masterpieces dot the landscape of the Spanish province of Ciudad Real. Together, they form the world’s largest open-air museum. Artist Okuda San Miguel is behind the project that’s about a lot more than beautifying the region. It’s also promoting the value of inclusion in art and society. Which is why San Miguel tapped into the creative prowess of locals with intellectual disabilities.
Largest open-air museum
