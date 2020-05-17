Mesmerizing pasta art

156606
Pasta artist Linda Miller Nicholson (also known as @saltyseattle on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook) is a pasta chef in Seattle who uses natural ingredients to create pasta art in every color of the rainbow. Using it as an artistic medium, she recreates images like Baby Yoda, Ellen, and the greats of the art world including Vermeer (Girl With a Pearl Earring), Van Gogh (Starry Night), and Munch (The Scream) in pasta art.

