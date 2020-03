“Blind people are capable of doing more than walking with dogs,” says Jason Esterhuizen, a player for the San Gabriel Valley Panthers, an all visually impaired blind baseball team. Just like the original pastime, the sport has a pitcher, batter and fielders. But in this sport, the baseball beeps - allowing players to audio-locate the ball. For the Panthers, the game offers an entry into a physical sport in a world not created for the visually impaired.