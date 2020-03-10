155433
Unique way to serve hot tea

Very special way to serve hot tea! This is called Tandoori Chai. Chai is a local tea in India. They take the clay glass and make it extremely hot and then pour the chai into it and it's boiling hot! You use the cup only once! It's a special way to drink tea!

