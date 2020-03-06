How "I Spy" books are made

The "I Spy" book series has captured the imagination of millions of readers. Part of what made these books so magical is that all of the images were created with real objects. Photographer and photo-illustrator Walter Wick carefully arranged each scene and hid the objects. Then author Jean Marzollo wrote the rhymes. Since "I Spy" Walter has written and photographed the "Can You See What I See" series and "Hey, Seymour!." Walter's newest book, "A Ray of Light", uses beautiful photographs to teach kids about the principles of light.