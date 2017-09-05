How close do you live?

Nuclear weapons are terrifying in two ways. What they're capable of, and how close they may actually be located to you. You may have spent your entire life living near one and never knew about it, or maybe not. Either way if you want to put your mind at ease or want to get freaked out by it, then this video will tell you with "reasonable" accuracy of where most nuclear weapons are located in the world. Some however, nobody knows of which means that technically... some could be located just about anywhere!