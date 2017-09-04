44110
45497

Around The Web  

First family of Skytypers

- | Story: 205627

Ever considered writing a message in the clouds? Greg and Stephen Stinis are the guys to call. The father-son team run the Chico, California-based company SkyTypers, where they pilot airplanes to "write" messages and advertisements in the sky using specialized smoke. Greg's father Andy first pioneered the business of sky-typing in 1931, by piloting a single airplane to form messages in the sky. Today, Greg and Stephen carry on the family legacy with a modernized process, using a team of five planes flying simultaneously to create masterpieces that can span over 15 miles in length.

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Thrilled
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Intrigued
100.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Around The Web articles