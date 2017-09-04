First family of Skytypers

Ever considered writing a message in the clouds? Greg and Stephen Stinis are the guys to call. The father-son team run the Chico, California-based company SkyTypers, where they pilot airplanes to "write" messages and advertisements in the sky using specialized smoke. Greg's father Andy first pioneered the business of sky-typing in 1931, by piloting a single airplane to form messages in the sky. Today, Greg and Stephen carry on the family legacy with a modernized process, using a team of five planes flying simultaneously to create masterpieces that can span over 15 miles in length.
