For more than 300 years, the world’s rarest pasta recipe and its intricate shaping technique have been passed down by generations of women in one Sardinian family. Today there are only a few women on the planet, including Paola Abraini, who know how to make “su filindeu.” The thread-like pasta is made exclusively by hand, requiring equal parts patience and craft to pull and fold the semolina dough into impossibly small, precise strands. Making the pasta is so tricky—and guarded— that for the past 200 years, the dish has only been served in a small town in Sardinia.
Around The Web
The worlds rarest pasta
How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Curious0.0%
Intrigued0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Hungry0.0%
Impressed50.0%
Awesome50.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- The worlds rarest pasta Sep 3
- A road around the world Sep 2
- 7 seasons of GOT colour Sep 1
- Every toy from childhood Aug 31
© 2017 Castanet.net