7 seasons of GOT colour

The Vox Visuals team created an interactive chromatology of the first 7 seasons of Game of Thrones. What we learned? The show, for the most part, is quite de-saturated and dark. But most interesting was a methodical shift in hue as winter descends upon Westoros. The show managed to shift the average hue of aggregate color palettes from warm to cool as the seasons changed.

