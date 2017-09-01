The Vox Visuals team created an interactive chromatology of the first 7 seasons of Game of Thrones. What we learned? The show, for the most part, is quite de-saturated and dark. But most interesting was a methodical shift in hue as winter descends upon Westoros. The show managed to shift the average hue of aggregate color palettes from warm to cool as the seasons changed.
7 seasons of GOT colour
