43006
44909

Around The Web  

Every toy from childhood

- | Story: 205501

Ready your senses for nostalgia overdrive: the Strong Museum in Rochester, New York, has every toy from your childhood and then some. Known as the “Museum of Play,” inside, you’ll find a colorful collection of more than 500,000 objects that represent the history of toys and games. From board games to videos games, dolls to Pez dispensers, Barbies to Furbies to yo-yos and more—if you can play with it, you’ll find it here.

How does this story make you feel? (10 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
30.0%
Excited
0.0%
Amazed
60.0%
Awesome
10.0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Around The Web articles