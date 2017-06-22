41299
43143

Around The Web  

Skipping world record

- | Story: 200068

Fourteen young pupils from Fuji Municipal Harada Elementary School in Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan have turned a fun playground game into an official Guinness World Records title after achieving the most skips over a single rope in one minute by a team. 

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Skeptical
0%
Surprised
0%
Weird
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Around The Web articles

39499