Fourteen young pupils from Fuji Municipal Harada Elementary School in Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan have turned a fun playground game into an official Guinness World Records title after achieving the most skips over a single rope in one minute by a team.
Around The Web
Skipping world record
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Skeptical0%
Surprised0%
Weird0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Skipping world record Jun 22
- Elephant rescue Jun 21
- Polishing a rusty knife Jun 20
- Abandoned 747 Jun 19
© 2017 Castanet.net