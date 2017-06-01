42377
Fishing for bikes

As one of the world’s most bicycle-friendly cities, there are, in fact, more bikes than humans in the Dutch capital. And with some 60 miles of canals winding through the city, odds are that a missing bike met its fate at the bottom of one. That’s where skipper Jan de Jonge and his crew come in with their giant claw machine.

