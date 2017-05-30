Mendenhall Glacier is a spectacular 12-mile-long glacier near Juneau, Alaska. Ice caves make up its surreal interior. Only the truly adventurous can access its icy walls, as the trip to see them requires a kayak trip, an ice climb and—once you're inside—the faith that the glacier’s melting walls won't give way.
Around The Web
Melting ice caves
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Sad0.0%
Informed0.0%
Worried0.0%
Skeptical0.0%
Curious100.0%
Awesome0.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
© 2017 Castanet.net