42377
42622

Around The Web  

Melting ice caves

- | Story: 198207

Mendenhall Glacier is a spectacular 12-mile-long glacier near Juneau, Alaska. Ice caves make up its surreal interior. Only the truly adventurous can access its icy walls, as the trip to see them requires a kayak trip, an ice climb and—once you're inside—the faith that the glacier’s melting walls won't give way.

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Sad
0.0%
Informed
0.0%
Worried
0.0%
Skeptical
0.0%
Curious
100.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Around The Web articles

39499