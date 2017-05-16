42371
42453

Around The Web  

One year at Apple Park

- | Story: 197116

"The Spaceship" — Apple's ground-based headquarters under construction in Cupertino, California — is a little behind schedule. It isn't quite ready for all 12,000 employees to move in, but the progress on such a huge project over the course of the last year has been impressive.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Skeptical
0%
Surprised
0%
Excited
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Around The Web articles